Two killed and two seriously injured in crash on A605 near Peterborough

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fatal collision on the A605 at Elton, near Peterborough.

Police and ambulance were called at just gone 2am this morning (Sunday) with reports of the collision involving two cars.

Sadly two fatalities have been confirmed and two people have suffered serious injuries.

The road has been closed in both directions between Haddon and Elton and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident 55 of May 7.