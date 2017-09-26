Two crashes on either side of A1 at Wittering cause delays for drivers

Two separate car crashes near Wittering on opposite sides of the A1 have caused delays for motorists this morning, Tuesday September 26.

The first was reported at 6.02am on the northbound carriageway half a mile from RAF Wittering.

A Peugeot 207 has left the road at Townsend Road and crashed into a ditch, damaging a road sign in the process.

Lane one was closed for recovery.

Police were then called at 6.33am to the southbound carriageway where a Vauxhall Corsa hit the central reservation close to the Esso garage before the A47 turn.

Nobody was injured in either collision but motorists did face delays.