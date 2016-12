A serious collision involving two cars and a scooter has blocked the B1043 alongside the A1M near Alconbury this evening.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene of the collision, firefighters removing the roof of one of the cars.

RTC B1043 Alongside A1M Nr Alconbury, B1043, Huntingdon 12/12/2016. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Injuries to those involved are not known at this time.

Recovery is underway but motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More here as we have it...