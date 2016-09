A two car collision has partially blocked Boongate in Peterborough this afternoon, Friday September 9.

Police were called at about 1.15pm this afternoon with reports of a collision in Boongate, Peterborough, involving a grey Land Rover Freelander and a red Citroen C1.

The crash took place at the Boongate roundabout at the junction for the Frank Perkins Parkway.

Motorists involved are understood to have suffered minor injuries.