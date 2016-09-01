Two broken down lorries manage to block a total of five lanes on A1M and A14 this afternoon

Two broken down HGVs have resulted in a total of five lanes of the A1M and A14 being closed in Cambridgeshire this afternoon, Thursday September 1.

Three of four lanes on the A1M were closed southbound at Alconbury with queues tailing back to Sawtry after the breakdown at around 12.45pm.

This has now been cleared.

There are also long delays on the A14 eastbound from Huntingdon to Brampton Hut and the A1 junction after Spittals Roundabout was completely blocked by a broken down lorry at 11am.

Two lanes remain closed there.