Tributes to two crash victims and anger at lack of footpath between Yaxley and Farcet promised over 10 years ago

Tributes have been paid to the two young men killed in a hit and run between Yaxley and Facet yesterday, but anger has also been voiced over the lack of a long promised footpath between the two villages.

The chairman of Farcet Parish Council Chris York said a much needed footpath along the B1091 where the collision took place was promised more than 10 years ago and yet Cambridgeshire County Council continues to make “lame excuses” as to why work has not begun.

Police at the scene of the hit and run. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Mr York said: “It is with deep sadness that it is noted that two young men were killed in a hit and run accident on the B1091 between Farcet and Yaxley.

“I offer my sincere condolences on behalf of Farcet Parish Council to the family and friends of the two victims of this tragic event.

“This incident reinforces the urgent need for the footpath between Farcet and Yaxley, promised over 10 years ago, to be completed.”

In a recent communication to Mr York, Ian Wilson, Urban Assets manager of Cambridgeshire County Council Estates, said :“A revised start of works date has been set for 1st March 2017.

“There has been discussion with local members around an earlier date, but officers have advised against this due to concerns about wet ground conditions, given that the site is currently agricultural in nature. The delayed start date accounts for the reduced spend profile for this year.”

Mr York added: “The excuse given citing ground conditions is totally unacceptable. This is yet another lame excuse, when house building is actually on the increase. One example is the development on Peterborough Road between Farcet and Stanground, where over 20 houses have been built in less than three months on what was agricultural land.

“I therefore urge Mr Wilson to do the right thing and reschedule these works to commence immediately.”

