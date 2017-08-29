Tributes paid to Peterborough man killed in Northborough crash

Tributes have been paid to a “lovely lad” killed in a two car crash in Northborough yesterday.

He has been named locally as 24-year-old Scott Chester.

Posting on the Peterborough Telegraph’s Facebook page, his sister Jade-Krystyna Tumber-Brown, said: “Such a lovely lad that has left us too soon! Never have I felt so much pain! Just want my brother back!”

Lisa Carter added: “So so sad, sending Michelle and her family hugs - u are all in our thoughts and prayers RIP Scott xx”

Emergency services were called to Peakirk Road, Northborough at about 1.45pm to a collision involving a grey Renault Kangoo Venture and a black Vauxhall Astra.

Sadly, Mr Chester, the driver of the Renault Kangoo Venture, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a 28-year-old woman, and her two young passengers, both children aged under 10, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

It was one of two fatal collisions in Peterborough on Bank Holiday Monday.

The road was closed between Church Street and Peking Road while recovery took place and was reopened at approximately 7pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to the road policing unit on 101 quoting CC-28082017-0243.