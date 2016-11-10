Tributes for retired Spalding doctor fatally injured in road crash near Bourne

A respected and valued Spalding doctor has tragically died in a road crash just days after offically retiring as a GP.

Dr Charles Lennon (60), who had treated patients at Munro Medical Centre, Spalding, for 28 years before his retirement on October 31, was killed in a collision with a double decker bus while cycling on the A15 near Bourne, on Tuesday.

Police and paramedics were called to the A15 in Thurlby, between Bourne’s Elsea Park Roundabout and Northorpe, where the collision happened at about 1pm.

Dr Lennon, who was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, leaves a wife and three children.

Close family friend Nick Revill, of Revill’s Jewellers, Spalding, said: “The family are devastated.”

“It’s such a shock to them all.

“Dr Lennon had lots of plans but sadly they won’t come to fruition.

“The shock and everything that comes with it is so overwhelming and it’s just one of life’s tragedies.”

Dr Lennon had a 33-year career in the NHS after graduating from the University of Sheffield in 1983.

He had spent 28 years at Munro Medical Centre, including ten years as senior partner.

Speaking to our sister newspaper, the Lincolnshire Free Press, before his retirement, Dr Lennon said: “It’s just been a process of realising that you can’t go on forever.

“I enjoy working and I’ll miss it because a lot of the people I see, I regard as friends.

“But you realise there’s going to come a point where you’re not going to be so healthy and you don’t want to continue working.”

Dr Lennon, who was due to become a grandfather for the first time in January, spent four years training to be a GP after graduating from university before joining the Munro Medical Centre staff in 1988.

He was instrumental in the design and development of the centre’s current home in West Elloe Avenue, Spalding, which was officially opened by Tory politician Kenneth Clarke in May 1997.

Speaking in 2011, Dr Lennon said: “We were very overcrowded which meant that we had to use what were meant to be examination rooms as consulting rooms.

“We had also taken on extra staff but were having to cram them into the existing space.”

A post-mortem and official identification of Dr Lennon is due to take place before the end of the week.