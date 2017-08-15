Trains between Peterborough and Bury St Edmunds suspended for ‘several days’ after derailment

Trains between Peterborough and Bury St Edmunds will be suspended for ‘several days’ after a train partially derailed yesterday.

The freight train partially derailed close to Ely on Monday afternoon.

No-one was hurt in the incident, which saw a freight train come off the tracks. Travellers hoping to get between Norwich and Peterborough are advised to travel via London.

A bus replacement service will run between Peterborough and Ely.

A spokesman for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said they attended the scene to gather evidence.