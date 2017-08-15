Search

Trains between Peterborough and Bury St Edmunds suspended for ‘several days’ after derailment

The scene of the derailed train
The scene of the derailed train

Trains between Peterborough and Bury St Edmunds will be suspended for ‘several days’ after a train partially derailed yesterday.

The freight train partially derailed close to Ely on Monday afternoon.

No-one was hurt in the incident, which saw a freight train come off the tracks. Travellers hoping to get between Norwich and Peterborough are advised to travel via London.

A bus replacement service will run between Peterborough and Ely.

A spokesman for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said they attended the scene to gather evidence.

The scene of the derailed train

The scene of the derailed train