TRAFFIC UPDATE: Peterborough City centre transport severely affected by bomb scare

Motorists and bus passengers are being warned they will need to find alternative routes after police closed a number of roads after a suspicious package was found at Peterborough City Market today.

At present Stagecoach busses are unable to serve Broadway and New Road. The operator is asking passengers to head to Queensgate for services.

Police have also closed the following roads to cars and pedestrians:

* Cattle Market Road

* Northminster

* City Road

Peterborough City Market and the surrounding area has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found

* Part of Broadway

* Midgate

Northminster car park is also closed with cars unable to get in or out.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.