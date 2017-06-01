TRAFFIC: Three car collision causing delays on A15 near Glinton

A three car collision is causing delays on the A15 at the Helpston roundabout this morning, Thursday June 1.

Traffic heading towards Peterborough is queuing back towards the Northborough roundabout and traffic through Helpston is also congested.

Police confirmed were called at 8.30am to a collision between a Toyota Yaris, Ford Fiesta and Ford Mondeo but “further details were sketchy at this stage.”