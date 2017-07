The B660 is closed between Glatton and Holme after a tractor overturned into a ditch.

Police were called at about 11am to the B660 between Glatton and Holme following reports that a tractor had spilled oil on the road.

Officers found the tractor on its side in a ditch.

The road is closed while the tractor is recovered and the road is cleaned.

Motorists are asked to find alternative routes.