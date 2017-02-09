Three vehicle crash causing long delays on A14 at Huntingdon

A three vehicle crash is causing long delays on the A14 at Huntingdon this morning, Thursday February 9.

A collision between a car, a van and a flatbed lorry has taken place on the Eastbound carriageway at junction 23 for the A141

The AA report that it is under the roundabout at Spittals affecting people coming from Alconbury towards Huntingdon.

Traffic is just about able to squeeze past in the other lane but there are long delays back along the Alconbury Spur and on the A14 to Brampton Hut.

Police have also reported motorists driving dangerously to try and avoid the queues caused by the collision.

Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit tweeted: “Queuing traffic is not an acceptable reason to drive the wrong way up a duel carriageway slip road. Numerous drivers endangering others today on the A14. You risk causing a collision. We share the roads. Please drive responsibly. #DriveToArrive”

UPDATE: The road has now been cleared.