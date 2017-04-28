Three taken to hospital after van leaves road and rolls near Wisbech

Three people were taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash near Wisbech last night.

Police were called at 9.46pm on Thursday April 27 to the A1101 Sutton Road along with Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

The scene of the crash on the A1101 1e_TItjdppS-ZToT_nPy

A White Vauxhall Vivaro van left the road and rolled over into a ditch.

Three men from the vehicle were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. One suffered serious injuries and two had slight injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call police on 101 and quote incident CC-27042017-0559 #2445

The scene of the crash on the A1101 DVviKj-2eJOSvFHngpL7