Three motorcyclists taken to Peterborough City Hospital after three separate crashes on same stretch of road

Three motorcyclists were taken to Peterborough City Hospital yesterday after three separate accidents on the same stretch of road.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received three separate calls to Benwick Road in Doddington to three separate accidents.

The first call came in just after 1.30pm yesterday, Wednesday April 12 after a man in his 20s had suffered a suspected broken arm.

At 2.09pm a teenage boy had suffered a suspected broken wrist. A rapid response vehicle and ambulance crew attended and treated the patient who was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.

Another emergency call was made at 3.10pm after a man suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Another ambulance crew attended and the patient was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.

The Peterborough Telegraph is following up with police and ambulance crews as to whether there was a particular reason all three motorcycles crashed in the same location.