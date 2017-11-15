Three car crash causes rush hour chaos for Peterborough commuters

A three vehicle crash caused long delays for rush hour commuters on Nene Parkway in Peterborough last night.

Police were called at 5.50pm on Tuesday, November 14, to reports of a damage only collision involving three cars, blocking one lane of Nene Parkway close to the turn for Orton Malborne on the southbound carriageway towards Hampton.

Police tweeted to plea for motorists to "Keep a gap between you and the vehicle in front. No more bumper cars tonight."

Nobody was injured but it caused long delays on Nene Parkway. Oundle Road and Shrewsbury Avenue.