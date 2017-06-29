Temporary traffic lights in Peterborough City Centre causing long delays for motorists today

Peterborough motorists are again facing long delays today due to temporary traffic lights and roadworks.

There are long delays due to the lights on Crescent Bridge. This is affecting traffic on Bourges Boulevard and Thorpe Road.

The work is being undertaken by Network Rail between 8am and 4pm and is described as “urgent temporary solution to erect steelworks to the parapets.”

Traffic is queuing back along Longthorpe Parkway as far as Nene Parkway.

Traffic on Frank Perkins Parkway was also delayed this morning after police closed one lane near Boongate due to a broken down car.