Temporary lights on Bishop’s Road draw to a close after week-long delay

Temporary evening traffic lights on Bishop’s Road which have been causing huge delays in the city centre are set to come to an end after this evening (Thursday, July 6).

The three-way lights were due to be up for a fortnight and end last Friday, but Anglian Water found the sewer it is repairing is more damaged than previously expected.

The lights have caused delays leading onto Bourges Boulevard from 7pm onwards, when the lights go up, and ambulances have at times struggled to get through.

The Anglian Water repairs have been timed to coincide with ongoing works on Bishop’s Road by Peterborough City Council which end in the autumn.

The scheme includes:

• Relocating the current signal crossing around 65 metres further east. This is to help alleviate congestion at the Rivergate roundabout

• Creating a dedicated right turn lane into the ​Bishop’s Road​ car park

• Widening the footway to the north side of Bishop’s Road and designating it for shared use for both pedestrians and cyclists

• Improving pedestrian footways and crossing points at the Vineyard Road, Bishop’s Road and Gravel Walk roundabout

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said:

“The Bishops Road roadworks and traffic control measures were scheduled to finish last Friday but have unfortunately been delayed by a week.

“This is due to work by Anglian Water to repair a long-term fault with a surface water sewer which proved to be more damaged than previously expected.

“To minimise disruption the sewer repair work was scheduled to coordinate with the council’s Bishop’s Road project but has unfortunately taken longer than first thought.

“Anglian Water has informed us that works should finish this evening. After this the three-way lights will be removed.”