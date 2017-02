Motorists face long delays on the A14 at Huntingdon this afternoon after a lorry hit a bridge, badly damaging the structure.

Police were called to the crash at 12.41pm on the eastbound carriageway.

A structural engineer has had to be called to access the damage and one lane is closed.

Highways England are also at the scene but queues are already tailing back along the A14 Spur to Alconbury and the Brampton Hut roundabout as well as along the A141.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.