Spalding man charged with causing death by careless driving of two women in Ramsey

A Spalding man has been charged in connection with the death of two women following a collision in Ramsey last week.

Ionut Cosmin Curut, 21, of Sutton Road in Spalding, Lincolnshire, was driving a silver Mazda 6 at about 7.15am on Friday, October 13, when it left Puddock Road and went into a water-filled ditch.

Two women, who were travelling in the rear of the car, sadly died at the scene.

Curut and another man, who was travelling in the front of the car, managed to get out and were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon with minor injuries.

On Saturday, October 14, Curut appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of death by careless driving.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on November 10.