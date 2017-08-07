Six people involved in two car collision on A15 at Baston

Six people were involved in a two car collision in Baston on Saturday night.

Police, fire crews and the East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the A15 in Baston at 11.33pm on Saturday, August 5.

Two cars were involved in a crash with six people assessed by ambulance crews.

Fire crews Market Deeping, Spalding and Bourne attended the scene to free casualties from the cars and assist ambulance crews.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said that there were no serious injuries to those involved.