Six injured, one very seriously, in three vehicle crash blocking A14 in Cambridgeshire this morning

A serious crash involving two vans and a lorry blocked part of the A14 in Cambridgeshire this morning.

Police were called at 6.57am after a lorry broke down in lane 1 of the A14 east bound near Spaldwick. A Mercedes Sprinter van and a Vauxhall Vivaro van have then collided with the broken down HGV, a police spokeswoman said.

There are a total of six people injured and the air ambulance and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service are at the scene.

One person is described as having suffered life changing but not life threatening injuries.

Cambridgeshire police and Highways England officials have blocked a stretch of the eastbound carriageway between junction 18, at Spaldwick, and junction 21, at Brampton Hut, because of the collision.

There are several miles of queuing traffic reported by traffic officers, but the road has now been cleared.