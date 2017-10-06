Shoppers shocked as car reverses through Peterborough shop window

Shoppers at B&Q in Peterborough had a shock when this car reversed into the shop window this week.

The crash, which involved a white Ford Kuga, took place at the Maskew Avenue branch on Wednesday morning at 8.45am.

The scene of the crash at Peterborough's B&Q. Photo: Joel Babb

Police attended the scene where the vehicle had backed over two bollards and into the window.

The ambulance service was called and paramedics attended the scene.

The vehicle was recovered by 12.06pm.