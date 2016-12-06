Several collisions causing delays on A14 and A141 near Huntingdon

A two vehicle crash is causing delays on the A14 near Huntingdon this morning and there has been a secondary shunt in the queue.

One lane is blocked due to a two car collision on the A14 Eastbound carriageway at junction 24, the A1198.

There has also been a secondary shunt within the usual queues.

As a results queues are back to the A1 Brampton Hut junction and along the Alconbury A1 spur.

Traffic is also queuing in both directions on the A141 Sawtry Way at the B1090 between Huntingdon and Warboys by the airfield.

A car and a bike are involved.

UPDATE: Both collisions have now been cleared.