Serious multi-vehicle crash shuts Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough

There were long delays following a serious collision on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough this evening.

The westbound carriageway was closed near to the junction for Boongate following a collision involving multiple vehicles, some unconfirmed reports of five involved.

Officers attended the scene but there were long delays on both carriageways and on surrounding routes.

Westbound traffic was queued back towards Parnwell, while eastbound traffic was heavy back to the A605 at Cardea.

Bourges Boulevard was also heavily congested as a result.

The road has now reopened.