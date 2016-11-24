Serious multi-vehicle crash closes part of Peterborough’s Frank Perkins Parkway

Part of Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough is closed this morning, Thursday November 24, after a serious collision.

Three cars have been involved in the crash which has closed the road between Eye and Boongate on the southbound side.

Police are on scene and recovery work is understood to be underway.

There are no details of injuries available at this time.

Traffic has already began to build up on the A15 as a result

One lane of Fletton Parkway is also closed Eastbound due to roadworks at junction 3 for Hampton.

More here shortly.