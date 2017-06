A four vehicle crash has closed a main road into Stamford this morning.

The crash took place at 9.50am near Burghley House.

The scene of the collision. Photo: @roadpoliceBCH

The B1443 Barnack Road is closed in both directions between Station Road and A43 High Street Saint Martin’s.

It is affecting traffic between Stamford and Uffington.

Police are reporting that at least one person has been injured.