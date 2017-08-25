Serious crash involving two lorries closes A141 at Chatteris

A crash involving two lorries has closed the A141 at Chatteris this morning, Friday August 25.

Police along with fire crews, the Magpas response team and East of England Ambulance Service paramedics are at the scene.

The scene of the crash on the A141. Photo: @Fencops

Thankfully nobody has suffered serious injuries, but the road remains closed.

MORE NEWS: Safety improvements expected at A605 after five deaths in three months

The diversion is taking traffic through Chatteris.

Motorists are advised to avoid if possible.

The scene of the crash on the A141. Photo: @Fencops