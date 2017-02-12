Serious crash involving pedestrians closes Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough city centre

A crash involving two pedestrians and a car has closed part of Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough this afternoon, Sunday February 12.

The road is closed in both directions following the crash near the Park Inn.

Two pedestrians have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital. One is thought to have suffered serious injuries.

No further details are available at this time.

UPDATE: Police appeal for witnesses after 10-year-old girl is badly injured in Bourges Boulevard collision

UPDATE: Bourges Boulevard reopens after serious crash involving two pedestrians in Peterborough city centre