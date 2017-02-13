Serious crash closes A16 both ways between Peterborough and Crowland

A serious collision between a car and a lorry has closed the A16 in both directions this morning between Peterborough and Crowland.

The crash took place at around 4.40am on Monday February 13.

The road is likely to stay closed for much of the morning as collision investigation work is carried out.

As a result there are delays on the A47 and through Crowland and along Peterborough Road down to the B1443.

UPDATE: Two killed in crash on A16 near Crowland