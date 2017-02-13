Serious crash closes A1 near Stamford

A serious collision involving two lorries has closed the A1 near Stamford.

The A1 northbound between B6403 High Dike and Crabtree Road at Easton is shut.

There are long delays back to RAF Wittering. Traffic is very heavy in Stamford on Kettering Road and the B1081 as a result.

A detour is in operation - follow the solid circle symbol via the A1 exit onto A606 at Stamford, head towards Melton Mowbray, join the A607 and continue northbound to rejoin the A1 at Grantham.

