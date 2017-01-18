Serious crash between lorry and car shuts A16

A serious crash between a lorry and a car has closed a stretch of the A16 between Boston and Spalding today.

Police were called at around 11.35am today, Wednesday January 18, t the crash at the Surfleet roundabout, known locally as Power Station Roundabout.

The road remains closed in both directions from the A152 at Surfleet to the B1180 at Pinchbeck.

Details of injuries to those involved are not yet known.

