Serious collision near Spalding - roads likely to remain closed for several hours

A serious collision has closed roads near Spalding this afternoon, Wednesday September 13, and are likely to remain closed for some time.

Road closures are currently in place at the Beech bank junction and the Northgate Junction, near Cheal Lane, Gosberton, Spalding, as police deal with a serious collision which took place at 1.09pm.

A police spokesman said: “We will release more details when we are able to do so.

“We advise anyone travelling through the area to find a different route if possible, as we expect the road to be closed for three-four hours.”