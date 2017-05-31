Search for Range Rover after hit and run injures pedestrian

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run collision in Cambridgeshire.
A black Range Rover collided with a pedestrian between 11pm and 12am yesterday, Tuesday May 30, in Cambridge Street, St. Neots.
The pedestrian suffered minor injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 638 of May 30.
