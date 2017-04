There are major delays on the A47 and Nene Parkway in Peterborough this evening, Tuesday April 11 after a car crash.

The crash has taken place at Thorpe Wood junction of the A47 and Nene Parkway.

One car has become wedged across the carriageway at the junction.

There is heavy traffic westbound on the A47 back to Bretton Gate and on Nene Parkway back towards Hampton.

Oundle Road is also extremely congested as a result.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.