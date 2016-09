There are major delays to traffic throughout Peterborough City Centre today due to roadworks.

One lane is closed on Bourges Boulevard from Rivergate to Queensgate a traffic is backing up in both directions as well as on surrounding routes.

Stagecoach bus services 1,3,5 and 6 are also facing severe delays as a result.

The works are being carried out to allow repairs to be made on a crash barrier.

The lane closure is expected to be lifted this afternoon.