ROAD REOPENED: Miles of queues on A1 between Wittering and Peterborough after collision involving pedestrian

A collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian is causing miles of delays for commuters on the A1 between Wittering and Peterborough this afternoon.

The crash has taken place northbound at The Green Drift, which borders the edge of Burghley Park and is reported to have involved a lorry, van and pedestrian.

The road has been closed northbound at Wansford/A47 junction but reopened at 7.20pm.

A police spokesman said a male pedestrian had suffered “very serious” injuries following the crash 3.15pm.

The East of England Air Ambulance is on scene along with a East of England Ambulance Service ambulance, rapid response unit and an ambulance officer.

Paramedics described the man as having a serious head injury but said he was breathing and conscious.

Queues tailed back as far as Haddon Services wit delays of over an hour reported.

Residual delays remain.