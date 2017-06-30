ROAD CLOSED: Miles of queues on A1 between Wittering and Peterborough after collision involving pedestrian

A collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian is causing miles of delays for commuters on the A1 between Wittering and Peterborough this afternoon.

The crash has taken place northbound at The Green Drift, which borders the edge of Burghley Park.

The road has now been closed at Wansford/A47 junction.

Queues are back as far as Haddon Services.

A police spokesman said a male pedestrian had suffered “very serious” injuries following the crash 3.15pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to follow...