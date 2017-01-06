Road closed for 10 hours after car hits power lines in Peterborough

A car brought down power lines closing roads after a crash in Newborough last night.

Police were called to reports of a single vehicle collision with a power pole at around 8.30pm on Thursday January 5, on Bridgehill Road, Newborough.

Fire crews and Western Power Network were called to make the area safe.

The roads were reopened at about 6.30am this morning, January 6.

There were no injuries.

Police were also called to reports of a damage only, two vehicle collision at Guntons Road, Newborough at about 5.10am this morning.