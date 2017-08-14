Road closed after serious two car crash

A man has been hospitalised following a serious two car crash between Whittlesey and Peterborough this afternoon.

North Bank near the Dog In A Doublet pub is closed with access from the Whittlesey end only.

A blue Jaguar F-Pace and a red BMW have been involved in the head-on collision at the junction of North Bank and Northey Road.

One man has been taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries are not clear.