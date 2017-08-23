REVEALED: Timings as world-famous Flying Scotsman to visit Spalding, Peterborough and Huntingdon tomorrow

The world-famous steam engine The Flying Scotsman will return to Spalding, Peterborough and Huntingdon tomorrow, Thursday.

Although not an official tour, the locomotive is making its way from York to Southall, passing through Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire and making a short stop in Peterborough.

Built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) at Doncaster Works to a design of H.N. Gresley, it was employed on long-distance express trains on the LNER and its successors, British Railways Eastern and North-Eastern Regions, notably on the London to Edinburgh Flying Scotsman train service after which it was named.

The locomotive set two world records for steam traction, becoming the first steam locomotive to be officially authenticated at reaching 100 miles per hour (160.9 km/h) on 30 November 1934, and then setting a record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive when it ran 422 miles (679 km) on 8 August 1989 while in Australia.

Published timetable for Thursday August 24

Lincoln Central - 10:47am

Nick Farrow's photo of his grandson excitedly watching the Flying Scotsman passing through Frisby EMN-170307-121617001

Sleaford N Jn - 11:11am

Spalding - 11:32am

Werrington Jn - 12:01pm

Peterborough arrival 12:13pm - departure 12:22pm

Connington UL - arrival 12:34pm - departure 1:44pm

Huntingdon- 1.56pm