Railway lines blocked after person is hit by train near Peterborough

A person has been hit by a train between Peterborough and Ely this morning meaning all lines are blocked/

All trains on the route cannot run between Peterborough and Ely. At present the line is expected to reopen in the next 1-3 hours.

Normal train service is expected to resume on the affected route at around 1pm.

Network Rail and the British Transport Police are in attendance.

East Midlands trains on the Liverpool South Parkway / Nottingham / Norwich route, are delayed as a result.

UPDATE: Person killed after being hit by train at Whittlesey