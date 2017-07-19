Public catch and restrain suspected drink driver who drove wrong way up Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough

Members of the public caught and restrained a suspected drink driver they spotted travelling the wrong way up Bourges Boulevard this morning.

Police were called at 6.47am today, Wednesday July 19, to reports of a silver Vauxhall Astra van which travelled the wrong way along Bourges Boulevard and crashed into the central reservation near the Queensgate roundabout in Peterborough city centre.

The car crashed behind Town Hall. Photo: Chris Harris

The vehicle came to a halt behind Town Hall and he was restrained by a member of the public prior to police arrival.

A 36-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where he remains in custody.

Chris Harris, who witnessed the incident, said it was lucky nobody was seriously injured by the man’s driving.