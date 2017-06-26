Pregnant woman and horse and cart involved in Peterborough hit and run

A horse and cart with driver fled the scene of a crash with a pregnant woman’s car in Peterborough at the weekend.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Lincoln Road in Peterborough at 3.38pm on Saturday, June 24.

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground used specialist cutting equipment to free a pregnant woman from the Nissan Almera.

The horse and cart which was also involved in the collision did not stop at the scene.

A police spokesman said the woman was left in the care of ambulance staff who were called as a precaution because she was pregnant, but she was not thought to have been seriously injured.

The road was closed for around 45 minutes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call police on 101.