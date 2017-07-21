Have your say

A serious collision has closed the A141 in Cambridgeshire this evening, Friday July 21, and police are warning of delays as "no ambulances are available."

The road from Old Hurst to Warboys is closed and police said there are delays to clearing the crash as "no ambulances are available" to attend the scene and treat the casualties.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The East of England Ambulance Service are not currently available for comment.

More as we have it...