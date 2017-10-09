Police urge motorists to “drive to arrive” after car overturns in heavy rain on A1M near Peterborough

Police have again appealed for motorists to drive to the conditions after a car left the A1M at Sawtry and rolled over in heavy rain at the weekend.

The crash took place at 4.30pm on Saturday, October 7, during a spell of heavy rain.

Police said the driver of the black Land Rover lost control of the vehicle due to the conditions and rolled the 4x4.

Luckily the driver only suffered minor injuries, but she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

One lane was closed while the vehicle was recovered and the carriageway was cleared at 6pm.

The scene of the crash. Photo: @roadpoliceBCH