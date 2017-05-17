Police step-up patrols on A605 in Peterborough after series of serious crashes

Speed traps, high visibility patrols and car seizures, police in Peterborough has this week had a focus on the A605 following a series of serious collisions.

There have been three serious collisions on the A605 in the Peterborough area in the last 10 days, and three people have died.

The most recent crash was last night at Cardea, but there were two crashes last week at Elton, two young men lost their lives in one crash and an elderly woman was killed in the other.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing unit carried out a speed check operation on the Elton stretch on Sunday May 14 and today, Wednesday May 17, there are high visibility patrols taking place.

So far already this morning, police have seized two cars for having no insurance and the driver being disqualified.

Safety issues on the A605 were discussed at Elton Parish Council last night. More on this in tomorrow’s Peterborough Telegraph.