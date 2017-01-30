Police name woman killed in collision on A1 in Cambridgeshire

A woman who died following a collision on the A1 in Cambridgeshire has been named today, Monday January 30.

Zoe Saunders, 31, of Maule Close, Eynesbury, was travelling in a blue Ford Focus at about 3.10pm on Thursday January 26 when she was involved in a collision with a grey Vauxhall Astra at Eaton Socon.

Despite the air ambulance and ambulance crews attending the scene she suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The man driving the Astra suffered minor injuries and was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

The road was shut in both directions for several hours while emergency services attended.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101.