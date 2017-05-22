Police name two young men killed in A605 crash near Peterborough

Police have this afternoon named the two young men killed in the crash on the A605 near Peterborough earlier this month.

Justinas Vosylius and Algirdas Pelegrimas, both aged 20, from Louise Road, Northampton, were passengers in a blue Vauxhall Corsa when it collided with a blue Ford Focus at just gone 2am on Sunday, May 7, on the A605 at Elton.

EMERGENCY services at the scene of a serious collision on the A605 at Elton, near Peterborough. Two fatalities have been confirmed and two people have suffered serious injuries., A605, Peterborough 07/05/2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

It is believed there were four people in the Corsa, however only three were accounted for at the time of the crash.

Justinas and Algirdas both died at the scene. A woman was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police launched a search for the fourth person and arrested a 19-year-old man on two counts of death by dangerous driving and one count of serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was treated for serious injuries in hospital but has been released by medical staff. He was released on police bail until August 1.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident 55 of May 7.