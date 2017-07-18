Police name man killed in collision with lorry on A14 in Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Police have identified a motorcyclist who died in a collision on the A14 last week.

Chris Bulman, 56, of Berkeley Court, Penrith, Cumbria, was riding westbound, approaching junction 35, at Stow cum Quy, when he was in collision with a lorry.

The collision happened at just before 2am on Monday July 10.

The driver of the lorry, a 38-year-old man from Spalding, was not injured.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw either vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision should call the road policing unit on 101.